Swiss watchdog probes banks over sharing pay details

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 05, 2022 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Michael Shields for Reuters ->

Adds details

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss competition commission has opened a preliminary investigation into whether dozens of banks were improperly sharing information about what they pay some staff, it said on Monday.

"A large number of banks in the German-speaking part of Switzerland regularly exchange information about the salaries of certain categories of employees. As this behaviour could be problematic under the Cartel Act, a preliminary investigation has been initiated," it said in a statement.

The probe centres on 34 banks in six regions of German-speaking Switzerland and can be extended to other geographical regions and companies, it added.

The labour market is becoming increasingly important for competition authorities worldwide.

In Switzerland, the COMCO Secretariat is for the first time analysing possible labour market agreements that may fall within the scope of the Cartel Act as they are not the result of negotiations between social partners.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.