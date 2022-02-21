Swiss watchdog in touch with Credit Suisse over client data leak reports

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss banking supervisor FINMA is in contact with Credit Suisse CSGN.S over media reports by a network of investigative journalists detailing client data leaks, the watchdog said on Monday.

"We are aware of the articles," a spokesperson said by email in response to an inquiry, citing its practice not to comment on individual media reports.

"Compliance with money laundering regulations has been a focus of our supervisory activities for years now," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

