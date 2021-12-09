Swiss watchdog in contact with Credit Suisse about chairman's quarantine violation

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss financial supervisor FINMA is in touch with Credit Suisse CSGN.S about a coronavirus quarantine violation by its chairman, the watchdog said on Thursday, declining further comment.

"We are in contact with the bank regarding the matter," a spokesperson said in respnse to an enquiry.

Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio broke COVID-19 rules during a recent visit to Switzerland by leaving the country during a 10-day quarantine period, Switzerland's second-largest bank had said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

