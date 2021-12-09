Swiss watchdog in contact with Credit Suisse about chairman's quarantine violation

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss financial supervisor FINMA is in touch with Credit Suisse about a coronavirus quarantine violation by its chairman, the watchdog said on Thursday, declining further comment.

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss financial supervisor FINMA is in touch with Credit Suisse CSGN.S about a coronavirus quarantine violation by its chairman, the watchdog said on Thursday, declining further comment.

"We are in contact with the bank regarding the matter," a spokesperson said in respnse to an enquiry.

Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio broke COVID-19 rules during a recent visit to Switzerland by leaving the country during a 10-day quarantine period, Switzerland's second-largest bank had said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters