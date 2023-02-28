Swiss watchdog concludes Greensill proceedings against Credit Suisse

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

February 28, 2023 — 01:40 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has concluded its proceedings against Credit Suisse CSGN.S in connection with its business relationship with financier Lex Greensill and his companies, it said on Tuesday.

"FINMA finds that Credit Suisse seriously breached its supervisory obligations in this context with regard to risk management and appropriate organisational structures," it said in a statement, adding it had ordered remedial measures.

