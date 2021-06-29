Swiss watch platform Chronext mulls autumn IPO - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Swiss luxury watch platform Chronext is considering launching an initial public offering in the autumn to fund an expansion drive, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The paper cited the company's founder as declining to confirm or deny the plans. "We always look at all options but nothing is decided," Handelsblatt quoted him as saying.

In May, people close to the matter told Reuters Chronext was preparing an IPO that could value the company at up to 1 billion euros.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

