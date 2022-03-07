Swiss UBS' executives take home less pay in 2021

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S executives collected compensation of 107.8 million Swiss francs ($117.17 million) in 2020, down from 115.9 million Swiss francs in 2020, the Switzerland-based banking group said on Monday.

Chief Executive Ralph Hamers received 11.5 million Swiss francs, less than the 13.2 million Swiss francs his predecessor Sergio Ermotti received in 2020, the bank said in its annual report.

"In addition to the overall 2021 performance of the Group and Mr. Hamers' achievements outlined in the performance evaluation table above, the (board of directors) also considered other factors, such as the impact of the significant risk event related to a loss from a U.S.-based client of our prime brokerage business," UBS said.

