Swiss UBS' executives take home less pay in 2021

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UBS executives collected compensation of 107.8 million Swiss francs ($117.17 million) in 2020, down from 115.9 million Swiss francs in 2020, the Switzerland-based banking group said on Monday.

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S executives collected compensation of 107.8 million Swiss francs ($117.17 million) in 2020, down from 115.9 million Swiss francs in 2020, the Switzerland-based banking group said on Monday.

Chief Executive Ralph Hamers received 11.5 million Swiss francs, less than the 13.2 million Swiss francs his predecessor Sergio Ermotti received in 2020, the bank said in its annual report.

"In addition to the overall 2021 performance of the Group and Mr. Hamers' achievements outlined in the performance evaluation table above, the (board of directors) also considered other factors, such as the impact of the significant risk event related to a loss from a U.S.-based client of our prime brokerage business," UBS said.

($1 = 0.9204 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More