Swiss TX Group plans to sell printing plants, report says

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - TX Group TXGN.S, one of Switzerland's biggest media companies, wants to sell its three printing plants in Zurich, Bern and Lausanne as well as office buildings for hundreds of millions of Swiss francs, newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

Citing a document the company presented to investors, the newspaper said the Swiss group hoped to obtain a "high three-digit million" sum for the assets, and that the last of the printing plants should close by 2032.

The report comes as newspaper publishing is under growing pressure from online competition, Swiss industry data show.

Responding to a request for comment, TX Group said in a statement that it had announced in December 2022 it would continue to work on its real estate strategy.

Under that process, "all options" for its three printing plants and two office buildings were being examined, and the outcome was still open, it noted.

TX Group said it could not confirm the price guidance named, and that its Tamedia unit, which operates the printing plants but does not own them, was itself in the midst of developing a new business strategy that should be finalized in June 2026.

"This strategy also includes printing and printing centres. Potential closures and closure dates are not known; the strategy process remains ongoing," the statement said.

NZZ am Sonntag said the sale plan was not set in stone, and might not go ahead if the company did not, for instance, receive a satisfactory offer for the real estate.

TX Group's assets include Swiss daily newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, SonntagsZeitung and various regional papers.

