Swiss to release oil reserves to ease supply bottlenecks

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland is releasing 245,000 cubic metres of its oil reserves to help ease supply constraints caused by low water levels hitting barge capacity on the River Rhine and train delays, the government said on Friday.

"Logistic bottlenecks on the Rhine and on foreign railways are affecting the replenishment of mineral oil products. In order to ensure the supply, the Federal Office for National Economic Supply has decided to undershoot the compulsory stocks by 6.5%," it said in a statement.

The measure applies from July 25 to the beginning of September. A spokesperson confirmed this would entail the release of reserves.

A prolonged drought has led to record-low Rhine water levels, so loading quantities for ships have been drastically reduced.

Cross-border rail traffic is affected by long delays due to staff shortages and construction work.

The last time the mandatory stockpile for mineral oil products was undercut was in the very dry summer of 2018.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

