Swiss Tech Firm Metaco Taps Blockchain Think Tank to Bolster Services

Institutional digital asset technology firm Metaco is partnering with the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center (FSBC) to find ways of bolstering its services using the think tankâs research.

The Switzerland-based company announced Wednesday it would be tapping research conducted by the FSBC to better inform the security and service design of its infrastructure tech.

According to Philipp Schulden, head of operations at FSBC, research work done under the partnership will largely focus on the kind of infrastructure needs a tokenized economy would have such as custody, transfer, trading and initial tokenization of assets. One of the research centers at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, the think tank was started in 2017 and has existingÂ partnerships with firms like PwC, eToro and helix.Â

âIn the future, all kinds of assets are expected to run on distributed ledger technology (DLT) systems in the form of tokens,â Schulden said, explaining why it was important for the right infrastructure to be in place to support the token economy.Â

According to the statement, FSBC will also support Metaco in research and development of custody and enterprise blockchains.Â

âThrough this new partnership (we hope) to further accelerate the institutional understanding, adoption, and use of crypto assets in Germany and Europe,â said Seamus Donoghue, Vice President at Metaco, in an emailed statement.Â

Headquartered in Lausanne, Metaco is partly owned by the telecom provider SwissCom, and the Swiss national postal service, Swiss Post, among others. The firm largely focuses on providing infrastructure to financial institutions looking to enter the digital asset market.Â

Last year in June, Metaco announced it would provide crypto custody insurance via Aon, one of the worldâs largest insurance brokers.

