Swiss Stocks Plunge Sharply; SMI Tumbled 3.59%

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a dismal note on Friday with stocks falling lower and lower as the session progressed amid fears the U.S. economy could fall into a recession.

The recent weak U.S. manufacturing activity report, and today's data from the Labor Department showing a much less than expected addition of jobs in the month of July, has raised concerns about growth in the world's largest economy.

Investors digested Swiss consumer price inflation data, and a slew of quarterly earnings updates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a huge loss of 441.92 points or 3.59% at 11,875.52. The index, which opened with a big negative gap, touched a low of 11,845.08 in the session.

VAT Group tanked 11.8%. UBS Group plunged 9.5% and ABB plummeted 8.4%. Logitech International tumbled 7.65%.

Holcim, Partners Group and Sika lost 6.6 to 6.9%. Sika said it had acquired chemicals construction company Vinaldom in the Dominican Republic, boosting the firm's presence in the Caribbean.

Kuehne + Nagel ended down 6%, while Geberit, Alcon, Lonza Group, Richemont, Swiss Re and SIG Group fell 4 to 5.4%.

Straumann Holding, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance, Sandoz Group, SGS, Julius Baer, Sonova, Givaudan, Schindler Ps and Novartis closed down 2 to 3.7%. Swatch Group lost nearly 2%.

Lindt & Spruengli gained nearly 3.4%. Nestle, the only other gainer in the SMI, ended 0.3% up.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady as expected in July. The data said the consumer price index rose 1.3% on a yearly basis, the same as in June. In May, the inflation rate was 1.4%.

The overall inflation was mainly driven by a 3.8% growth in costs for housing and energy. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased only 0.1%, and clothing and footwear prices were 1.8% less expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2% in July after remaining flat in the prior month. It was the first decline in eight months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.