Swiss Stocks Plunge Sharply; SMI Ends Nearly 3% Down

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market tumbled on widespread selling on Thursday amid rising concerns about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

According to reports, the virus has spread to more than 50 countries across the globe. China reported fewer deaths due to the coronavirus and the People's Bank of China said that it would ensure ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in appropriate time to help achieve economic goals for this year.

More patients have tested positive for coronavirus in England, and Italy is struggling to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak that made it the country with more coronavirus cases outside Asia than anywhere else

The Swiss benchmark SMI ended down 306.69 points, or 2.92%, at 10,205.46, around 110 points off the day's low of 10,094.92.

Credit Suisse ended nearly 6% down. UBS Group declined 5.3%, while Swiss Life Holding, Richemont and Zurich Insurance Group lost 4 to 4.1%. Swiss Re declined nearly 4%, while Sika, Swisscom, ABB, Adecco, Geberit and Swatch Group ended lower by 3 to 5.3%.

Nestle, Lonza Group, Givaudan, SGS, Roche Holding and Alcon ended down 2 to 3%.

LafargeHolcim ended lower by about 0.6%. The company said it anticipates continued market expansion in 2020, despite challenging conditions in the Middle East, Africa and China.

In the midcap section, AMS declined 5.7%. Kuehne & Nagel declined more than 4.5% despite reporting a 7.5% increase in full-year core earnings.,

Flughafen Zurich, Temenos Group, Clariant, Dufry, VAT Group, Julius Baer, VAT Group, Straumann Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Sunrise Communications, Bucher Industries, OC Oerlikon Corp, BB Biotech and Georg Fisher gained 3 to 4.7%.

The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 3.75%. The major markets in Europe ended with big losses. The U.K.'s FTSE declined 3.49%, Germany's DAX ended down 3.19% and France's CAC 40 declined 3.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.