Swiss stocks outpace European peers after Novartis' forecast upgrade

July 18 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Tuesday, pressured by declines in telecom firms, while Swiss stocks outpaced regional peers following a forecast upgrade by drugmaker Novartis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX held steady at 457.71 points by 0711 GMT.

The index had taken a beating on Monday after Richemont's CFR.S underwhelming results and weak economic data from China pummelled Europe's luxury sector.

NovartisNOVN.S climbed 2.7% on Tuesday after the drugmaker raised its full-year earnings guidance and mapped out the planned spin-off of its generic medicines division Sandoz for early in the fourth quarter.

The move pushed the Swiss Market index .SSMI, which had led regional declines in Europe on Monday, up 0.3%.

Weighing on the broader STOXX 600 were telecom firms .SXKP, down 0.9%, with Tele2 AB TEL2b.ST dropping 9% following its quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile, shares of Swedish bank SEBSEBa.ST fell 1.1% even as its second-quarter operating profit beat estimates on higher interest income.

