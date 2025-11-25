Markets

Swiss Stocks Move Higher; SMI Ends Nearly 1% Up

November 25, 2025 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Switzerland market recovered and gained in strength as the session progressed on Tuesday to eventually settle on a strong note.

The benchmark SMI, which slipped to 12,618.25, finished with a gain of 117.51 points or 0.93% at 12,771.63, slightly off the day's high.

Amrize surged 5.14%. Sika climbed nearly 4% and Galderma Group gained about 3.75%, while Holcim and Alcon both gained about 3.2%.

Novartis gained more than 1.5% after US FDA approved the company's Itvisma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-brve) gene replacement therapy to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Julius Baer, Richemont, UBS Group and Kuehne + Nagel ended higher by 1.3 to 2%. Swatch Group, Sonova, Roche Holding, Geberit and Schindler Ps also closed notably higher.

Straumann Holding lost 1.88%. Nestle, Logitech International, Givaudan and SGS also closed weak, although with less pronounced losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.