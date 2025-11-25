Swiss Stocks Move Higher; SMI Ends Nearly 1% Up

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Switzerland market recovered and gained in strength as the session progressed on Tuesday to eventually settle on a strong note.

The benchmark SMI, which slipped to 12,618.25, finished with a gain of 117.51 points or 0.93% at 12,771.63, slightly off the day's high.

Amrize surged 5.14%. Sika climbed nearly 4% and Galderma Group gained about 3.75%, while Holcim and Alcon both gained about 3.2%.

Novartis gained more than 1.5% after US FDA approved the company's Itvisma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-brve) gene replacement therapy to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Julius Baer, Richemont, UBS Group and Kuehne + Nagel ended higher by 1.3 to 2%. Swatch Group, Sonova, Roche Holding, Geberit and Schindler Ps also closed notably higher.

Straumann Holding lost 1.88%. Nestle, Logitech International, Givaudan and SGS also closed weak, although with less pronounced losses.

