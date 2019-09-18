Swiss Stocks End Slightly Up After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended with a small gain on Wednesday. Activity was stock specific with corporate news providing some direction.

The mood was cautious ahead of the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement, due tomorrow. Investors were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due at 2 PM ET today.

The benchmark SMI ended up 5.02 points, or 0.05%, at 10,018.84, after moving in a narrow range around the flat line right through the session.

Shares of luxury goods major Richemont plunged more than 6%, after UBS downgraded the stock's ratings. Swatch Group declined 3.7%.

LafargeHolcim gained about 1.3% after the company said it would invest 160 million Swiss francs into advanced equipment as well as technologies to increase the use of low-carbon fuels and recycled materials in the company's processes and products.

Lonza Group and Geberit ended higher by 1.25% and 1.1%, respectively. Roche Holding, SGS, Alcon, Sika and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.

In the midcap space, Kuehne & Nagel, GAM Holding and OC Oerlikon Corp closed notably lower, while AMS, Barry Callebaut, PSP Swiss Property and Temenos Group closed on a firm note.

On Tuesday, the Swiss government cut its 2019 growth forecast by a third, citing the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, a stronger Swiss franc and the slowdown in Germany.

The growth forecast for this year was cut to 0.8% from 1.2% predicted in June. The GDP growth projection for next year was retained at 1.7%.

While major European markets edged up marginally, others in the region turned in a mixed performance.

