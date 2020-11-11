Swiss stock up on COVID-19 vaccine reservations, adding Pfizer and COVAX

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland now has reserved around 16 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines, the government said on Wednesday, after announcing a 3.2 million-dose reservation with a World Health Organization-led program and another 3 million-dose pact with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE.

Switzerland previously reserved nearly 10 million doses of prospective vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and AstraZeneca AZN.L and has set aside 400 million Swiss francs ($435.92 million) for purchases.

($1 = 0.9176 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.