Swiss Stock Market Rebounds On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market built on early gains Wednesday, then shook off a mid-day slump before rallying into the close.

The market cut into losses from the previous session as rising commodity prices supported the markets amid easing concerns about the new Covid-19 variant - which boosted the miners and energy stocks.

Banks also traded higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a quicker taper of bond purchases.

For the day, the SMI climbed 106.77 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 12,266.46 after trading between 12,139.24 and 12,292.86.

Among the actives, Adecco surged 4.18 percent, while The Swatch Group soared 2.36 percent, Roche Holding spiked 1.71 percent, Zurich Insurance jumped 1.64 percent, UBS Group rallied 1.41 percent, Swiss Re advanced 1.25 percent, Novartis added 1.09 percent, Credit Suisse gained 0.90 percent, Swiss Life dipped 0.42 percent and Swisscom rose 0.31 percent.

In economic news, Swiss consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Wednesday.

Inflation rose to 1.5 percent in November from 1.2 percent in October. This was also bigger than the economists' forecast of 1.4 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in November.

Prices for fuel increased from the last month, as well as those for housing rentals and heating oil, data showed. In contrast, prices for hotel accommodation, as well as those for fruiting vegetables decreased.

