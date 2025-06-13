Markets

Swiss Stock Market Heads South On Friday

June 13, 2025 — 01:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market turned lower again on Friday, one day after snapping the two-day slide in which it had given up more than 50 points or 0.4 percent.

The losses were in line with the rest of the European markets thanks to heightened Middle East tensions.

Israel launched strikes against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories as part of efforts "to damage Iran's nuclear infrastructure, its ballistic missile factories and military capabilities."

The overnight strikes on the country killed at least three of its senior military leaders. Iran retaliated by launching more than 100 drones toward Israeli territory.

For the day, the SMI tumbled 177.38 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 12,146.02 after trading between 12,128.46 and 12,236.18.

Among the actives, Sika plunged 3.82 percent, while Swatch Group tanked 2.79 percent, Compagnie Financiere Richemont stumbled 2.75 percent, Adecco Group weakened 2.18 percent, UBS Group dropped 1.62 percent, Swisscom sank 1.42 percent, Swiss Life shed 1.04 percent, Novartis lost 0.93 percent and Zurich Insurance Group fell 0.50 percent.

