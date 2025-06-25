Markets

Swiss Stock Market Hands Back Tuesday's Gains

June 25, 2025 — 12:44 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market was unable to extend gains from the previous session, turning lower again on Wednesday - one day after halting the seven-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 465 points or 4 percent.

The strength was in line with the rest of the major European markets, which remain skeptical about the fragile Iran-Israel truce that is in place.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy said late on Tuesday that talks between U.S. and Iran were "promising" and that Washington was hopeful for a long-term peace deal.

For the day, the index dropped 108.80 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 11,880.12 after trading between 11,876.97 and 12,048.57.

Among the actives, Nestle stumbled 2.74 perent, while Sika declined 1.95 percent, Adecco Group slumped 1.74 percent, Swatch Group retreated 1.41 percent, Roche Holding skidded 1.03 percent, Swiss Re gained 0.88 percent, Novartis sank 0.44 percent, UBS Group collected 0.31 percent, Swiss Life lost 0.30 percent and Zurich Insurance rose 0.11 percent.

