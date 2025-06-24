Markets

Swiss Stock Market Halts Losing Streak

June 24, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market on Tuesday ended the seven-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 465 points or 4 percent.

The strength was in line with the rest of the major European markets, which reacted positively to news that Iran and Israel have started to observe a ceasefire.

While both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, traders remained optimistic about easing tensions in the Middle East.

Also, traders largely shrugged off comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating the central bank will remain on hold despite pressure from Trump to lower interest rates.

For the day, the index jumped 133.96 points of 1.13 percent to finish at 11,988.92 after trading between 11,958.53 and 12,075.14.

Among the actives, Sika surged 3.72 percent, while Adecco Group spiked 3.50 percent, UBS Group rallied 3.08 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe strengthened 1.79 percent, Nestle climbed 0.66 percent, Roche Holding advanced 0.61 percent, Zurich Insurance and Novartis both added 0.36 percent, Swiss Re gained 0.33 percent, Swiss Life rose 0.27 percent, Swisscom gathered 0.09 percent and Swatch Group was up 0.08 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.