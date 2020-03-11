Swiss Stock Market Finishes Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market shook off another solid open on Wednesday, giving up early gains to finish in the red for the fifth straight session - tumbling more than 1,000 points or 10 percent in that span.

The SMI slid 23.25 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 9,152.50 after trading between 9,130.19 and 9,373.92.

The market opened higher after China declared that it has basically curbed the spread of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, the central city at the heart of the global epidemic.

Hopes for stimulus in the face of the epidemic also boosted risk sentiment. The Bank of England today cut interest rates by half a percent to support businesses affected by the economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the uncertainty reappeared late in the day as investors grew cautious, sending the markets back into the red.

Among the actives, Compagnie Fiannciere Richemont plummeted 2.97 percent, while Lafarge Holcim sank 2.07 percent, Swatch Group dropped 1.35 percent, Sika sank 1.05 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe climbed 0.64 percent, UBS Group gained 0.51 percent, Swiss Life collected 0.33 percent, Novartis added 0.32 percent, Credit Suisse rose 0.11 percent and Roche Holding eased 0.08 percent.

The weakness from in line with most of the rest of Europe as skittish investors decided to pocket early gains.

Germany's DAX shed 36.81 points or 0.35 percent to 10,438.68, while London's FTSE tumbled 83.71 points or 1.40 percent to 5,876.52 and the CAC 40 in France fell 26.36 points or 0.57 percent to 4,619,25.

