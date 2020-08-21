Swiss Stock Market Fades On Friday, Ends Lower

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market saw fairly directionless trade on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the red.

It was the second straight day of losses for the Swiss bourse and third in four days.

The SMI dipped 11.72 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 10,218.20 after trading between 10,169.66 and 10,286.22.

Among the actives, Roche Holding tumbled 1.08 percent, while Compagnie Financiere Richemont skidded 0.58 percent, Novartis climbed 0.50 percent, Swiss Life Holding gained 0.49 percent, Swisscom and Adecco both fell 0.46 percent, ABB sank 0.38 percent, Swatch Group slid 0.33 percent, Zurich Insurance dipped 0.30 percent, Lafarge Holcim shed 0.16 percent, Credit Suisse eased 0.15 percent and UBS Group was unchanged.

The weakness was in line with the rest of the European markets, who were weighed by economic data that showed Europe's economic recovery slowed in August.

Germany's DAX shed 65.20 points or 0.51 percent to 12,764.80, while London's FTSE dipped 11.45 points or 0.19 percent to 6,001.89 and the CAC 40 in France fell 14.91 points or 0.30 percent to 4,896.33.

The recovery was undermined by signs of rising virus cases in various parts of the euro area, with renewed restrictions impacting the service sector in particular.

