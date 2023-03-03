Markets

Swiss Stock Market Extends Gains On Friday

March 03, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market closed higher on Friday, finishing in the green for the second straight session.

The SMI opened higher but then spent much of the session under water before a late rally - especially among the financials - pushed it into positive territory by the close.

The late rally was spurred by a batch of solid economic data that helped to ease concerns about recession.

For the day, the index picked up 24.51 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 11,190.09 after trading between 11,134.81 and 11,194.41.

Among the individual components, Credit Suisse skyrocketed 8.33 percent, while UBS surged 2.43 percent, Zurich Insurance slumped 1.69 percent, ABB advanced 0.79 percent, Novartis sank 0.58 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe improved 0.55 percent, Swisscom fell 0.20 percent, Swiss Life dipped 0.10 percent and Swatch Group eased 0.06 percent.

