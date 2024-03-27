Swiss Steel's French unit ends talks to sell assets to Italy's Acciaierie Venete

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Steel Group STLN.S on Wednesday said its French unit Ascometal ended exclusive talks announced in December over the sale of several of its sites in France to Italian steelmaker Acciaiere Venete.

Since the sale of the assets failed, Ascometal's management has decided to seek court protection for the different companies put out for sale to allow more time to find a buyer, the statement said.

Ascometal intends to sell its plants of Hagondange in Moselle, Custines in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, Le Marais in the Loire area, and the activities and workforce of CREAS, Ascometal's research centre.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Tom Hogue)

