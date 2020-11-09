Swiss Steel meets with banks over equity measures to boost financing

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Steel STLN.S said on Monday it is evaluating equity measures to strengthen its long-term financing concept and has met with banks, its biggest shareholders and potential investors.

"The aim of the investor discussions is to further strengthen the equity base in order to give the company greater entrepreneurial freedom and increase its reserves," the steelmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

