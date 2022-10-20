Swiss specialty chemicals firm Sika's nine-month sales jump

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sika AG SIKA.S said on Friday it was confident about notching its highest annual sales after the Swiss construction chemicals maker reported a 16.6% jump in revenue to 8 billion francs ($7.96 billion) in the nine-month period ended September.

($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

