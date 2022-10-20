Swiss specialty chemicals firm Sika's nine-month sales jump

Contributors
John Revill Reuters
Jyoti Narayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sika AG said on Friday it was confident about notching its highest annual sales after the Swiss construction chemicals maker reported a 16.6% jump in revenue to 8 billion francs ($7.96 billion) in the nine-month period ended September.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sika AG SIKA.S said on Friday it was confident about notching its highest annual sales after the Swiss construction chemicals maker reported a 16.6% jump in revenue to 8 billion francs ($7.96 billion) in the nine-month period ended September.

($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters