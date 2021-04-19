Markets

Swiss Snaps 3-day Winning Streak, Closes Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - After opening on a weak note, the Switzerland stock market briefly emerged into positive territory Monday morning, but faltered soon and spent the rest of the day's session in the red.

A lack of positive triggers, and reports saying there was an increase in new coronavirus cases last week rendered the mood cautious. Also, investors chose to take some profits after three successive days of gains.

The benchmark SMI ended down 53.13 points or 0.47% at 11,209.84, after touching a low of 11,183.56.

Nestle declined by about 2%. UBS Group and Credit Suisse both ended lower by 1.4%. Partners Group, LafargeHolcim, ABB and Alcon lost 0.6 to 1.1%.

Swatch Group, Givaudan, SGS, Swiss Life Holding and Swisscom gained 0.75 to 1.3%.

In the mid price index, Dufry ended lower by 3.5%. AMS, BB Biotech, VAT Group, Clariant and Straumann Holding lost 1 to 1.85%.

On the other hand, Galenica Sante, Lindt & Spruengli, Flughafen Zurich, Ems Chemie Holding, Sonova and Temenos Group gained 1 to 1.8%.

