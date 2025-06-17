Markets

Swiss Shares Follow Europe Lower

June 17, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market was down again on Tuesday, spending the entire session under water and tracking the major European bourses to the downside.

The SMI has now fallen lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 315 points or 2.6 percent in that span.

The market opened lower after U.S. President Donald Trump urged residents of Tehran to 'immediately evacuate,' signaling potential escalation of the conflict.

U.S. involvement in the Iran/Israel conflict appears to be escalating after Trump said the U.S. has total control of Iranian airspace.

Also, Israel's military claimed today it had killed Ali Shadmani, who it identified as Iran's wartime chief of staff and said was the most senior military commander.

For the day, the SMI shed 83.81 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 12,007.06 after trading between 11,962.68 and 12,095.11.

Among the actives, ABB stumbled 2.13 percent, while Swatch Group tanked 1.60 percent, UBS Group retreated 1.07 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe declined 1.06 percent, Zurich Insurance slumped 0.96 percent, Novartis dropped 0.83 percent, Swiss Life shed 0.40 percent, Swisscom dipped 0.18 percent and Adecco eased 0.08 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

