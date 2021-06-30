Swiss see 2022 federal budget returning to balance

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Switzerland released a 2022 federal budget on Wednesday that sees a structural surplus of 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($649 million), helped by higher payouts from the Swiss central bank and despite 1.2 billion francs in spending linked to the pandemic.

Adds projections for future years, background

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland released a 2022 federal budget on Wednesday that sees a structural surplus of 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($649 million), helped by higher payouts from the Swiss central bank and despite 1.2 billion francs in spending linked to the pandemic.

Its financial plan foresaw a structural surplus of 0.4 billion francs in 2023, a deficit of 0.1 billion in 2024 and a surplus of 0.1 billion in 2025.

"After two years of the budget being impacted by high COVID-19 expenditure, there are signs of a return to normal also in terms of fiscal policy," it said after a cabinet meeting.

The government said it expected to ask parliament later this year for further expenditure to help the tourism, health, transport sectors deal with the aftermath of COVID-19 as part of a supplementary budget notification.

In February it had said it would seek a balanced federal budget in the years ahead after running a record deficit in 2021 as it pumps money into the pandemic-hit economy.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told a newspaper Switzerland's coronavirus relief debt was likely to be about 25 billion Swiss francs, which he planned to repay over years without having to increase taxes or resort to painful spending cuts.

($1 = 0.9241 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Alison Williams)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More