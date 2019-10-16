Swiss says Airbus A220 engines passing inspections, flights resuming

Companies

Airline Swiss expects to resume mostly normal service with its fleet of Airbus A220 jets on Thursday after checking their engines, it said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday afternoon and overnight 17 C Series/A220 aircraft have been inspected. The engines are in perfect condition, so 12 aircraft have returned to regular flight operations. Another five planes will follow at midday on Wednesday. We continue to assume that flight operations can be carried out largely regularly again from Thursday," it said in a statement.

Swiss, owned by Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE, had initially grounded its fleet of Airbus AIR.PA A220 jets for a thorough inspection of their Pratt & Whitney UTX.N engines after a Geneva-bound Swiss jet had to divert to Paris.

The Airbus A220 single-aisle airliner was formerly known as the Bombardier C Series.

