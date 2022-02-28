Swiss sanctions move is a warning to plutocrats

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Switzerland is getting off the fence. Buckling under domestic and international pressure, the government on Monday agreed https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-87386.html to adopt European Union financial sanctions on Russia. It’s a departure from Bern’s tradition of playing the neutral middleman. In 2014, the world’s biggest offshore financial centre refused to adopt the penalties Brussels imposed on Moscow for annexing Crimea. Instead Switzerland limited itself to ensuring it would not become a route https://www.hfw.com/Sanctions-update-Swiss-sanctions-against-Russia-August-2014 to bypass Western sanctions.

Switzerland’s new stance affects its safe-haven status. The country’s banks had about $11 billion from Russian residents in September, according to the Bank for International Settlements, but that figure does not include precious assets or real estate and excludes cash held by Russians living abroad. Rich Russians can count on some $500 billion of investible wealth, says https://www.bcg.com/publications/2021/global-wealth-report-2021-delivering-on-client-needs the Boston Consulting Group, half of which is probably stashed outside the country.

The decision will resonate beyond Russia. The country’s political stability and unwillingness to take sides in international disputes has attracted rich investors as well as criminals and corrupt politicians to its banks, which hold $2.4 trillion of foreign financial wealth. Plutocrats now know which side of the fence Switzerland is on. (By Lisa Jucca)

