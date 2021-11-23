US Markets
Swiss reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck's COVID-19 drug

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Tuesday it had reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck's MRK.N COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir.

The antiviral Molnupiravir should be available at the latest in January 2022, the government said in a statement, not communicating how much it has agreed to pay for the drug.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

