Swiss report says liquidity requirements for big banks need adjusting

The Swiss government is examining liquidity requirements for its systemically important banks following a new report that concluded they should be adjusted, its state secretariat for international finance said on Friday.

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is examining liquidity requirements for its systemically important banks following a new report that concluded they should be adjusted, its state secretariat for international finance said on Friday.

"The report concludes that, as things currently stand, no fundamental changes to the Swiss regulatory landscape are needed," the government said in a statement. "However, the liquidity requirements for systemically important banks should be adjusted."

A working group comprised of finance ministry, central bank and financial supervisory representatives has been tasked with determining what adjustments might be made, it said.

