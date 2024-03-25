News & Insights

Swiss regulator reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA

March 25, 2024 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Banque Audi (Suisse) SA, which belongs to a large Lebanese banking group, breached its obligations in the prevention of money laundering and seriously violated financial market law, Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Monday.

FINMA has ordered the disgorgement of profits totalling 3.9 million Swiss francs ($4.34 million) and a capital surcharge of 19 million francs, the agency said.

"In the course of the proceedings, the bank has co-operated with FINMA and took measures to restore compliance with the law," the regulator said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8976 Swiss francs)

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.