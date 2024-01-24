Swiss regulator FINMA appoints ECB official as new CEO

Stefan Walter joins after decade at ECB

FINMA has been criticised for regulation of Swiss banks

New CEO will oversee supervision of banking giant UBS

Writes through, adds details, analyst quote in para 7

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial regulator has appointed a supervisor from the European Central Bank as its new CEO, putting him in charge of overseeing banking giant UBS following its rescue of rival Credit Suisse.

German Stefan Walter, 59, joins FINMA after its failure to avert the largest banking collapse since the global financial crisis fifteen years ago.

FINMA has defended its role and top of Walters' in-tray will be the regulator's call for stronger powers to oversee lenders in future. He will also face a Swiss media which has accused FINMA of being too cautious.

UBS' purchase of Credit Suisse created a banking behemoth with a balance sheet almost twice the size of Switzerland's economy.

The appointment of Walter, who has rarely spoken in public, follows the resignation in September of Urban Angehrn, who quit for health reasons, citing the high and permanent stress level during his tenure.

FINMA in December published a report defending its handling of Switzerland's former number two bank, saying it took "far reaching and invasive" measures and exhausted the full range of tools it had available.

Bank Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said Walter was clearly experienced in banking regulation but that it was difficult to judge whether he might bring change.

At the ECB Walter held positions in risk supervision of euro zone banks as well as systemic bank supervision He will leave the central bank at the end of January, according to an ECB spokesperson.

He previously worked as a principle at EY in New York and before that in banking supervision at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel.

The new CEO will also have to deal with the ongoing fallout over FINMA's decision to write off 16 billion Swiss francs ($18.50 billion) of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a controversial move that has triggered legal cases against the regulator.

Former CEO Angehrn's exit was one of a recent spate of resignations at FINMA, chaired by Marlene Amstad.

Amstad praised Walter's experience, "particularly his knowledge in the area of large bank supervision and his links to international supervisory authorities" as a great asset for FINMA's supervision of the systemically important Swiss banks.

($1 = 0.8648 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien and John Revill Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa Writing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Miranda Murray Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.