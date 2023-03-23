US Markets

Swiss regulator defends its decision to write off AT1 bonds

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

March 23, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

Adds quote and details

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial market regulator FINMA defended its decision to impose steep losses on Credit Suisse CSGN.S bond holders on Thursday, saying the decision was legally watertight.

On Sunday, Switzerland announced a multi-billion franc rescue of Credit Suisse, which will see it taken over by UBS.

As part of that deal the Swiss regulator ordered 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.49 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt to be written down to zero, while shareholders received some compensation.

"The AT1 instruments issued by Credit Suisse contractually provide that they will be completely written down in a 'viability event', in particular if extraordinary government support is granted," FINMA said.

"As Credit Suisse received extraordinary liquidity assistance loans secured by a federal default guarantee on 19 March 2023, these contractual conditions were met for the AT1 instruments issued by the bank," it added.

Tier 2 bonds will not be written down, FINMA said.

FINMA Director Urban Angehrn said that "a solution was found on Sunday to protect clients, the financial centre and the markets".

($1 = 0.9148 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.