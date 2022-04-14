Swiss ready financial backstop for power generators to ensure supply

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is readying a financial safety net for electricity suppliers, it said on Thursday, citing increased liquidity requirements amid unprecedented price swings.

"In order to ensure that the Swiss power supply remains guaranteed even if the situation worsens, the Federal Council decided at its meeting on April 13, 2022 to examine a rescue package for system-critical electricity companies," it said in a statement, adding the government should act only on a subsidiary basis to the companies themselves and their providers of debt and equity.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.