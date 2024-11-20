Swiss Re upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette upgraded Swiss Re (SSREY) to Market Perform from Underperform with a CHF 120 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SSREY:
- Swiss Re price target raised to CHF 128 from CHF 120 at RBC Capital
- Swiss Re price target raised 8% to CHF 146.20 at Citi
- Swiss Re Reports Strong Nine-Month Earnings in 2024
- SSREY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Swiss Re price target raised to CHF 160 from CHF 135 at Berenberg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.