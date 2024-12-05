Swiss Re upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Re (SSREY) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of CHF 134, up from CHF 113, as part of a broader research note on Reinsurance names in Europe. The company has significantly improved its book, demonstrating earnings strength and likely removing the casualty overhang, but the firm remains at neutral given the significant re-rating of the stock having gained 15% year-to-date, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
