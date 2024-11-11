News & Insights

Swiss Re upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS

November 11, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

UBS double upgraded Swiss Re (SSREY) to Buy from Sell with a price target of CHF 136, up from CHF 106. Swiss Re’s reserve actions will result in 10% higher earnings and a sustainable buyback path, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

