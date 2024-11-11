Swiss Re upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS

UBS double upgraded Swiss Re (SSREY) to Buy from Sell with a price target of CHF 136, up from CHF 106. Swiss Re’s reserve actions will result in 10% higher earnings and a sustainable buyback path, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SSREY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.