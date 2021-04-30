Markets

Swiss Re Turns To Profit In Q1, Premiums Rise; Sees Strong Underlying Performance Ahead

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re Group (SSREY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter Group net income was $333 million, compared to last year's loss of $225 million.

The strong underlying performance of all businesses more than offset losses related to COVID- 19 and large natural catastrophes. Excluding COVID-19-related claims and reserves, Swiss Re's net income was $843 million, up from $158 million a year ago.

Property and Casualty Reinsurance or P&C Re net income was $477 million, significantly higher than last year's $61 million. Excluding COVID-19 impacts, P&C Re's net income was $509 million. Life and Health Reinsurance net loss was $184 million. Excluding COVID-19 losses, net income was $270 million.

Consolidated net premiums earned and fee income increased to $10.21 billion from last year's $9.59 billion.

P&C Re's net premiums earned increased 5.7 percent to $5.0 billion. Life and Health Reinsurance net premiums earned and fee income increased 13.8 percent to $3.8 billion.

Looking ahead, Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said, "We have seen a solid start to 2021 and expect all our businesses to continue delivering a strong underlying performance with diminishing COVID-19 losses."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular