SCOR

Swiss Re to split Reinsurance Business Unit in streamlining move

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 02, 2023 — 01:48 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds further detail, CEO comment

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Swiss Re SRENH.S announced a reorganisation on Thursday that will split its reinsurance business into two parts that will operate with greater independence, which it said would improve efficiency.

The division will see the property and casualty reinsurance business on the one hand and the life and health reinsurance operations on the other hand become independent units with full authority over their respective underwriting and claims management.

"The planned changes will emphasise performance accountabilities and bring clear efficiencies. The simpler set-up with shorter decision paths will also result in enhanced client focus," Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said.

Swiss Re will transfer the responsibilities of the group Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) to the CUOs of the two businesses as well as to the group risk management division, it said.

The announcement comes a week after that Swiss Re's CUO Thierry Leger was stepping down to become CEO of rival Scor SCOR.PA.

(Writing by Miranda Murray and Maria Sheahan, editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCOR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.