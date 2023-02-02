Swiss Re to split Reinsurance Business Unit in streamlining move

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S on Thursday said it would split its Reinsurance Business Unit into P&C Re and L&H RE in order to streamline its organisational structure.

Each of the split-off entities will have full authority over the respective underwriting and claims management processes under the reorganization that will be effective from April 3, subject to regulatory approvals, according to the company.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

