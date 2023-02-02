Swiss Re to split Reinsurance Business Unit in streamlining move

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 02, 2023 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S on Thursday said it would split its Reinsurance Business Unit into P&C Re and L&H RE in order to streamline its organisational structure.

Each of the split-off entities will have full authority over the respective underwriting and claims management processes under the reorganization that will be effective from April 3, subject to regulatory approvals, according to the company.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.