Swiss Re swings to Q1 net profit, better than expected

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S swung to a net profit in the first three months of the year in figures that were better than expected, as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the reinsurer said on Friday.

Net profit was $333 million during the period, compared with a $225 million loss a year earlier. Analysts had expected a small loss, according to a consensus forecast.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Paul Arnold Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

