Swiss Re swings to Q1 loss due to Ukraine war

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S swung to a loss in first quarter profit, the reinsurance company said on Thursday, as it set aside reserves due to the war in Ukraine and volatile markets hurt investments.

The coronavirus pandemic also weighed on the company's life and health division.

A net loss of $248 million compares with a net profit of $333 million a year earlier, but it was better than analysts' expectations for a loss of $311 million.

Reserves related to the war amounted to $283 million.

"The first quarter turned out to be a challenging one," Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said.

He said the company was positioned to deliver on its targets for the year.

