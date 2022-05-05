Swiss Re swings to Q1 loss due to Ukraine war

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S swung to a loss in first quarter profit, the reinsurance company said on Thursday, hurt by the effect of the war in Ukraine and volatile markets.

The net loss of $248 million compares with a net profit of $333 million a year earlier, but it was better than analysts' expectations for a loss of $311 million.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)

