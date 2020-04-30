Swiss Re swings to Q1 loss as coronavirus outbreak bites

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Thursday that it swung to a net loss in the first quarter of 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak began to bite.

The loss was $225 million during the period compared with profit of $429 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of $59 million, according to Refinitiv.

