Swiss Re swings to Q1 loss as coronavirus outbreak bites

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Thursday that it swung to a net loss in the first quarter of 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak began to bite.

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Thursday that it swung to a net loss in the first quarter of 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak began to bite.

The loss was $225 million during the period compared with profit of $429 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of $59 million, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More