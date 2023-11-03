Swiss Re swings to net profit in 9 months, keeps full-year guidance

Updates with context and details from paragraph 3

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Friday that it returned to profit in the first nine months of the year as it recovered from a difficult period a year earlier, and it stuck to its targets for the full year.

The net profit of $2.466 billion in the period compares with a loss of $285 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.317 billion, according to a consensus forecast.

The profit marks a recovery from last year, when the company was absorbing claims from Hurricane Ian in Florida, and as the war in Ukraine, inflation and volatile markets also damped performance.

Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said the company was operating in a "heightened risk environment... characterised by significant loss events".

Munich Re, Swiss Re's larger competitor, reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full year.

