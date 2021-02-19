Swiss Re swings to larger-than-expected 2020 loss

Proposes stable dividend

Confident for 2021 - CEO

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S swung to a larger-than-expected full year loss in 2020, pressured by the coronavirus pandemic, but the reinsurance company said on Friday it was confident for 2021.

The net loss of $878 million compares with a net profit of $727 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a loss of $526 million, according to a consensus report published by Swiss Re.

Swiss Re and its competitors have faced large claims from the pandemic, such as those for canceled events, as well losses from hurricanes and wildfires in the United States.

It proposed a stable dividend of 5.90 Swiss francs ($6.58)per share for the year.

"We are confident in the outlook for 2021 with COVID-19 losses mostly behind us," said Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler.

($1 = 0.8960 Swiss francs)

