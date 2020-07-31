Swiss Re swings to first-half loss amid COVID-19 claims and reserves

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Friday that it swung to a loss of $1.1 billion in the first half of the year after booking claims and reserves of $2.5 billion related to COVID-19.
The Zurich-based company had already flagged the figures in a pre-release of its earnings last week.
