Swiss Re swings to first-half loss amid COVID-19 claims and reserves

Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Friday that it swung to a loss of $1.1 billion in the first half of the year after booking claims and reserves of $2.5 billion related to COVID-19.

The Zurich-based company had already flagged the figures in a pre-release of its earnings last week.

