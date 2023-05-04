Swiss Re swings to bigger-than-expected net profit in quarter

Updates with details, context

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Thursday that it swung to a net profit in the first quarter that was bigger than analysts had expected and was helped by higher prices and improved investment results.

The period marks a recovery from a year earlier, which was damped by losses related to the war in Ukraine, jittery markets and the lingering pandemic.

Net profit of $643 million in the period compares with a loss of $248 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $606 million, according to a consensus forecast.

"The first-quarter results demonstrate the resilience of all our main businesses," said Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler.

Reinsurance renewals for the property and casualty division saw a 19% increase in prices, while the company's return on investments was 2.8%, up from 0.7% a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Oliver Hirt, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.